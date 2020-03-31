COVID-19: K’taka District Shut Due to 10 Cases & No Travel History
With 4 more cases being reported from Nanjangud in Mysuru on 30 March, the total number of cases in the district has increased to 12 with 10 of them being employees of the same pharmaceutical company, Jubilant.
In total, 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Karnataka, with 3 deaths and 5 recoveries. District authorities have reportedly categorised Nanjangud as a cluster case.
The first COVID-19 case in Mysuru on 26 March was a 35-year-old man with no travel history to any international country and no contact history with any other coronavirus patient. Officials had then said that since he was an employee with quality assurance section of a pharma firm, he had come in touch with several healthcare workers, but failed to establish a definitive link.
Following the first case that was reported last Thursday, 9 more employees have tested positive for coronavirus, 5 on Sunday and 4 on Monday. Following these developments, officials have clamped down on Mysuru district, restricting non-essential travel and quarantining scores of people, including the approximate 1,000 strong workforce of the firm.
The medical education minister said that there was doubt that the virus could have come from a person with international travel history or a parcel from China.
“There is no travel history. We are trying to find out the gel that has come from China, since it’s a gel, I have requested ICMR to take up the investigation. The samples have been sent to Pune. We contacted many of his contacts, nobody has any primary contact with any COVID-19 positive person. There should be a traveller who got in touch with them or through a parcel.”Dr Sudhakar, medical education minister
Nanjangud Locked Down
According to a report in Deccan Herald, a total lockdown has been enforced in Nanjangud town after the first set of 5 cases were reported. All activity has reportedly been suspended with only one entry and exit point open for essential and emergency services.
About 200-odd vehicles have been seized so far for violating lockdown and there was heavy surveillance to ensure no movement.
According to a senior IAS officer with knowledge of developments around COVID-19 in the state, said that there was a set of protocol and SOPs that come into force, once an area is identified as a hotspot, then a cluster.
“Depending on the nature of the cases and how scattered the cases are, a containment plan is put into place. An area of radius of 1,3,5-10 km is identified that needs to be completely isolated from the rest of the city. There has to be a huge influx of health workers, to do house to house verification, various orders like home quarantine, tracing of primary contacts in an intensive manner,” he said, adding that a buffer zone also had to be identified.
Growing Cases in Chikkaballapura
Another source of concern for the state health department is the number of cases in Chikkaballapura, where the count has touched 8, third in line behind Mysuru and Bengaluru Urban districts.
The first positive case was reported on 21 March while the second and the third cases got reported within the next 3 days. The trio had returned from Mecca. A special team has been constituted to control the situation in the district, senior health officials said.
“A group of pilgrims who came from Mecca had also gone to Andhra Pradesh. We are cross reference that list with our records. All primary contacts will be kept in hospital in quarantine for Chikkaballapura. If they are not high risk, we are quarantining them at home,” he said.
We'll get through this!
