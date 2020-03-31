COVID-19: K’taka District Shut Due to 10 Cases & No Travel History

With 4 more cases being reported from Nanjangud in Mysuru on 30 March, the total number of cases in the district has increased to 12 with 10 of them being employees of the same pharmaceutical company, Jubilant.

In total, 88 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Karnataka, with 3 deaths and 5 recoveries. District authorities have reportedly categorised Nanjangud as a cluster case.

The first COVID-19 case in Mysuru on 26 March was a 35-year-old man with no travel history to any international country and no contact history with any other coronavirus patient. Officials had then said that since he was an employee with quality assurance section of a pharma firm, he had come in touch with several healthcare workers, but failed to establish a definitive link.

Following the first case that was reported last Thursday, 9 more employees have tested positive for coronavirus, 5 on Sunday and 4 on Monday. Following these developments, officials have clamped down on Mysuru district, restricting non-essential travel and quarantining scores of people, including the approximate 1,000 strong workforce of the firm.