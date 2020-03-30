COVID-19: 312 Low-Risk Primary Contacts to Be Isolated in B’luru

According to an order passed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city corporation, as many as 312 low-risk, asymptomatic primary contacts of COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru, would be shifted to pre-identified hotels across the city.

BBMP commissioner Anil Kumar told The Quint that the process had already begun and would be completed by Tuesday, 31 March. One hotel has been identified for each of the 8 zones in the city which will have 50 beds each. Only those who are still in the quarantine period will be shifted to such facilities.

“If there are more than 50 such people in any one zone, they will be moved to another hotel. One room will be allotted per person and they will receive 24/7 care. Dedicated paramedical staff will be assigned to each building and there will be security outside to ensure that there are no unauthorised entries or exits,” he said, adding that this is being done with the coordination of joint commissioners and the BBMP health department.