COVID-19: 312 Low-Risk Primary Contacts to Be Isolated in B’luru
According to an order passed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city corporation, as many as 312 low-risk, asymptomatic primary contacts of COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru, would be shifted to pre-identified hotels across the city.
BBMP commissioner Anil Kumar told The Quint that the process had already begun and would be completed by Tuesday, 31 March. One hotel has been identified for each of the 8 zones in the city which will have 50 beds each. Only those who are still in the quarantine period will be shifted to such facilities.
“If there are more than 50 such people in any one zone, they will be moved to another hotel. One room will be allotted per person and they will receive 24/7 care. Dedicated paramedical staff will be assigned to each building and there will be security outside to ensure that there are no unauthorised entries or exits,” he said, adding that this is being done with the coordination of joint commissioners and the BBMP health department.
The commissioner added that the citizens would be transported to the quarantine facilities by a special vehicle/ambulance.
Some of the hotels identified are: Emirates Hotel, Madiwala; OYO Amethyst, Jayanagar; Lemon Tree Premier, Ulsoor; Chalukya Hotel; Trinity Wood Hotel on Swami Vivekananda Road; Fortune Park JP Celestial on Race Course Road, among others.
So far, 84 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka. The state has seen three deaths and five people making a full recovery.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)