‘We Won’t Last 21 Days,’ Rue B’luru Drivers, Daily-Wage Workers

Kapil* (name changed) who has been working as a food delivery agent for the last 2 years, said that the number of trips had reduced from 25 per day to 1-2.

“The orders have totally dropped. We tried working but the delivery distance is too long as only a few places are open. Additionally, some of our boys are also getting targeted by police and abused. I live in Nagawara, and had to travel nearly 14-18 kms to deliver something to Shivajinagar. After spending on petrol, there is nothing left for us, the amount we get is not enough to get by,” he said, adding that on average, he was able to earn Rs 2,000 per day.

“All of us are discussing about how the orders have totally reduced. Even from the company, they are asking us to be safe about coronavirus but stepping out but we didn’t any masks for them, nor are we getting any ‘minimum guarantee’ for at least working the shift (sic),” he said.

Mary, a widowed construction labourer with four children, said that she had not gone to work in many weeks.