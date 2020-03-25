How Well Is Karnataka Health Dept Tracking Foreign Returnees?

Even before a nationwide lockdown was announced and all domestic flights grounded, Karnataka Health Department had amped up its effort to trace and check-up on all those who had returned from abroad to Bengaluru.

Stamping the hands of those who flew internationally, IVR calls, visiting homes to ensure people comply with the 14-day mandatory home quarantine... have all been a part of the department’s effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus. According to BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar, about 22,000 Bengaluru residents who returned from abroad would be visited by a special team comprising a beat officer and a health official from 22-25 March.

“We have covered 5,000 people on 22 March, another 6,000 or so people on Monday and the remaining 10,000 or so on the last day. We will increase the number of teams and ensure that all those who are supposed to be on home quarantine are visited, stamped with the end date of the quarantine and notices put outside their homes,” Kumar said.