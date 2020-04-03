We Lost 5 Weeks Due to Delayed Govt Response: PPE Manufacturers

The government has centralised acquisition of PPE kits for use by healthcare professionals through the public sector healthcare product manufacturer HLL Lifecare. But there are still aspects on which PPE manufacturers claim there is a worrying lack of clarity.

Sanjiiiv: We are asking the government to tell us how many healthcare workers are being planned to be there for the first set of contingency, so that we get an idea that these many healthcare workers are already there on the ground, and we can accordingly prepare for a 15-day inventory.

We will then get a fair idea of our production target, and understand if we will be able to achieve that target in around 10 days. If not, then we can rope in other garment manufacturers also. We can send them the standard operating procedures, help them with raw materials, tell them the technicalities which are required to be followed. But for that, we need the numbers, the bare minimum quantities we are looking for as a country.