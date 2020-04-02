SC Seeks Centre’s Stand on Plea for WHO-Graded PPE for Medicos

“List the writ petition on the first available date on which the court is convened next week through the video-conferencing mode in view of the current situation,” the bench said in its order.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Nagpur-based Jerryl Banait, who is a doctor and has said in his petition that the Centre should ensure that World Health Organization-graded protective gear, including hazmat suits, personal protective equipment (PPE), starch apparels, medical masks, goggles, face shield, respirators, and headcovers, is made available to all health workers like doctors, nurses, ward boys, medical and para-medical professionals who are attending COVID-19 patients.

Advocate Sunil Fernandes, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that he would serve a copy of the petition to Mehta so that the solicitor general could assist the court on the next date of hearing.

"We have requested the Solicitor General of India to examine the petition and to place before the Court the position of the Union Government in regard to the issues which have been highlighted by the petitioner," the bench said.