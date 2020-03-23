Rahul Criticises ‘Delay’ in Banning Export of Ventilators, Masks
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 23 March, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "delay" in the government's decision to ban the export of essentials life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreak.
The government had on 19 March banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
"Respected prime minister, against the WHO's advice for keeping adequate stock for 1. Ventilator 2. Surgical Mask, why did the Indian government allow the export of all these things till 19 March? Which kind of forces have encouraged these games? Isn't this a criminal conspiracy?" asked Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi.
