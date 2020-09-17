Cops Didn’t Act on Time: Civil Fact-Finding Panel on B’luru Riots

Earlier this month, a fact finding committee released a report on the violent incidents in eastern Bengaluru terming it a communal attack on Hindu residents in the area. The report released on September 4 was compiled by ‘Citizens for Democracy', a committee appointed by the state government, Tourism Minister CT Ravi said. The address of the committee mentioned in the report is the address of 'Vikrama Weekly', a magazine affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The report released on Wednesday stated that the rioters in the violent incidents did not specifically target Hindu residences. "It is accepted by various groups that Muslim youth assisted in the protection of Hindu and Christian families and the homes and vehicles of Hindus. They formed human chains outside the Hanuman temple as also the police station to keep away the mob. In Kaval Byrasandra, a property belonging to a Muslim was vandalised and damaged while vehicles of Muslims were also burnt regarding which they have filed police complaints," stated the report.