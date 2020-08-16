Bengaluru Violence: Sec 144 Extended Till 18 Aug, One Accused Dead

As widely reported, a violent mob had broken out and attempted to burn down a police station along with other acts of arson in east Bengaluru on 11 August, Tuesday night. The violence broke out over alleged police inaction over a communally-charged social media post by Naveen, the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

Although Naveen deleted the Facebook post against Prophet Mohammed, a mob gathered at DJ Halli police station, demanding his arrest. Meanwhile, the MLA’s house was partially gutted as was the basement of the DJ Halli Police Station by the same mob. Many vehicles, including that of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, were burnt. Police had to open fire to contain the violence. Four persons, including Sayyad, died in the incident.

However, a police statement clarified that the fourth deceased, Sayyad, did not have any bullet-induced injuries. He was admitted to the hospital only on Saturday morning for operation in his stomach.