Deaths, Destruction & Despair: How Bengaluru Violence Unfolded

Bengaluru is still recovering from the bloody violence that rocked the city on the night of 11 August. Three people were killed after the police opened fire at a violent mob in East Bengaluru on Tuesday night. Police said it resorted to firing after the mob went on a rampage, attacking a police station and an MLA’s residence.

The next day, the charred wall of the police station and the metallic stench of torched vehicles filled the morning air, drawing curtains on the violence that erupted in Bengaluru the night before. An uneasy calm hung heavy in the neighbourhoods.

Apart from the occasional peep through the curtains, residents of East Bengaluru’s DJ Halli locked themselves at home on Wednesday. More than 100 men from these houses were now in police custody.

So, what happened exactly? The violence began on Tuesday night in DJ Halli and Kaval Byrasandra areas and spilled over to KJ Halli, after a Facebook post by a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, reportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed, created outrage.

To get the complete sequence of events and get a clear picture of how exactly the mob build up happened, how the anger simmered to a point of violence and what the police did, my colleague Arun Dev joins the podcast today from Bengaluru.