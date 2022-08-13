Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi Tests Positive for COVID-19
General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted about her condition.
Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress Party, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 13 August, according to a tweet posted by Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications.
"Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," his tweet read.
Gandhi had tested positive in June too, and had been admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital.
This was one day after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on 8 June in connection with the National Herald case.
She was initially admitted to the emergency department of the hospital, where she was treated for a nasal bleed. Gandhi was then shifted to a private room at the old block of the hospital for observation.
The Congress Party president has a history of asthma and chest infections. She was previously admitted at the hospital in February 2020 due to a stomach infection and was later admitted in July for routine tests.
