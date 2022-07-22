ADVERTISEMENT
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi’s Monday Questioning by ED Deferred to Tuesday
This comes after the ED issued a fresh summons to Gandhi in the National Herald case.
The Enforcement Directorate issued a fresh summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, asking her to come for questioning on Tuesday, 26 July, instead of Monday as was earlier scheduled, in the National Herald case.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
