Ahead of Floor Test, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today
This comes three days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke off his party's alliance with BJP in the state.
Newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is set to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Friday, 12 August, days before the new government faces a floor test on 24 August.
The RJD leader, who reached Delhi on the evening of 11 August, will also meet party supremo Lalu Yadav to discuss the recent developments in the state.
This comes three days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke off the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP in the state and formed a new government as part of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance (including the Congress and RJD).
While Kumar took over as chief minister again on 10 August, Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.
Congress MLA Writes to Sonia Gandhi, Seeks Berth in New Cabinet
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Chhatrapati Yadav wrote a letter to both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, demanding a berth in the new Cabinet headed by Nitish Kumar, by virtue of his caste.
"I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, formally requesting them to consider me since my induction into the Cabinet will send a strong message among the OBCs, particularly, the Yadavs. I am the only Yadav MLA from the party in Bihar," he said, according to news agency PTI.
"My late father Rajendra Prasad Yadav had served in the Cabinet headed by three chief ministers, Bindeshwari Dubey, Bhagwat Jha Azad, and Jagannath Mishra," he said.
The Cabinet expansion is likely to happen on 16 August, according to ANI.
With the Left parties, which together have 16 MLAs in the state Legislative Assembly, deciding to support the government from outside the alliance, the 19 MLA-strong Congress is expected to obtain four ministerial berths, PTI reported.
Tejashwi Yadav Gets Z-Plus Security Cover
Further, the Bihar government on Friday decided to provide Tejashwi Yadav with ‘Z-plus’ security cover, involving commandos from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have also been given the coveted security cover.
“The ‘Z-plus’ security comprises a pilot, an escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff, among others in the form of several plain-clothes security personnel and BSAP armed commandos,” a senior police official said.
Taking a dig at this, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said, “I was never given a bulletproof car, not Z-plus security either. With minimum security, I served the public for a long time from the government residence at Polo Road.”
“Why do they need so much security? People are now scared that they have come to power," he added.
However, rubbishing these claims, CM Kumar defended the security cover and said, “Why should they object to it? He is the deputy CM. They speak nonsense."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
