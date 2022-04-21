Climate Change Hits Home As Increasing Heatwave Days Scorch India

It comes after the extreme heat in March last year, which was the third warmest on record. One of the reasons the short-lived spring season has metamorphosed into summer is the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, besides local weather conditions, scientists said.

At an average maximum nationwide temperature of 33.10 degrees Celsius, March heralded the early onset of summer, a trend that is becoming the norm. To be sure, the weather office attributed the high temperatures due to the scanty rainfall seen during the month. The rainfall deficiency was as high as 72 percent over India, rising to as much as 89 percent over the northwest parts of the country.