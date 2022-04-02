Why Is It So Hot? Why Are Heatwave Spells on the Rise?

How Are Heatwaves Formed?

Hot air is not always a heatwave, a heatwave happens when this hot air gets trapped.

To understand this, let’s quickly revise our fifth standard science lesson. Why are ACs mostly installed on the top of the room? Because hot air is lighter and it goes up, like in a hot air balloon. And cooler air is heavier, so it settles down.

This movement creates a current and circulates the air.

Sometimes when the air creates a high-pressure system, this hot air fails to rise from the ground and gets trapped. This trapped air creates heatwave.

And usually when it gets hot, the hot air rises, it rains and the heat breaks. But when the air can’t rise, there is no rain, and it gets very hot.

In India, as seasons change from winters to summers, March is when it begins to get a little hot, but this is limited to a few states only. This year the expanse was larger. Geographically more landmass heated up. Trapping this air and causing a heatwave.

And then it didn’t rain either because of the reasons I just explained and this lack of pre-monsoon showers, further added to the already high temperatures.