Dubai Beats the Heat With Rain – Except It Wasn't Real

After the experts identify the cumulus clouds – puffy clouds that sometimes look like pieces of floating cotton with the best rain potential – a drone is then sent to cumulus clouds which sprays water into warm clouds, and drops ice into cold ones.

Drones are then sent over the cloud to spray particles of salts like silver iodide and chloride on clouds.

These salt particles act as a core and draws water vapour into the clouds which is then condensed into water droplets, as a result of which raindrops are formed.

The cloud seeding project by Dubai began in July 2010 and is worth a whopping US$11 million.