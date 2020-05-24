As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and other neighbouring areas will be experiencing scorching heat as the mercury levels are likely to be above 45 degree celsius till Friday, 29 May, ANI reported.In the Delhi weather forecast bulletin issued on Sunday, 24 May, the Met department predicted temperature to soar to 46 degree celsius from Sunday to Tuesday with heatwave conditions at various placesThe forecast also suggested the possibility of very light rainfall on Friday.According to Hindustan Times, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the weekend in Delhi-NCR regions owing to “hot and dry northwesterly winds prevailing over northwest India.”Arrival of Monsoon Over Kerala Likely to Be Delayed by 4 Days: IMDMeanwhile, regarding the pollution levels in Delhi on Sunday, as per the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI stood at 176 in the morning which is considered as “moderate.”Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature is 45 degrees celsius for two consecutive days in large areas, while in small areas like Delhi, as per the IMD, a heatwave is considered when the mercury levels rise to 45 degree celsius even for one day.(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.