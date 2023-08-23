ADVERTISEMENT
The Chandrayaan-3 Landing will be live streamed today at 5:20 pm.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
2 min read
i

The historic Chandrayaan-3 is all set to successfully land on the South Pole of moon today on 23 August 2023. The Chandrayaan 3 landing will take place at 6:04 pm in the evening, and millions of Indians are waiting to witness this proud moment.

Chandrayaan 3 was launched on 14 July 2023 as a follow up mission to the unsuccessful Chandrayaan 2. The soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 will make India the fourth country to land on the surface of moon, and first ever nation to land on the South Pole of moon.

Chandrayaan 3 consists of a Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. The Vikram Lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai - The Father of the Indian space programme and the founder of ISRO.

When Will the Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing Take Place?

The Chandrayaan 3 soft landing will take place today on 23 August 2023.

At What Time Will the Chandrayaan 3 Landing Take Place?

The Chandrayaan 3 landing will take place at 6:04 pm in the evening.

Where To Watch the Chandrayaan 3 Landing Live?

The Chandrayaan 3 landing will be live streamed on the official website of ISRO, Facebook page of ISRO, DD National TV, official YouTube channel of ISRO, National Geographic Channel, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Direct Link for Live Streaming of Chandrayaan 3 Landing

The live streaming of the Chandrayaan 3 landing event will start at 5:20 pm.

According to ISRO chairman S. Somnath, "There is no chance of a miss this time and even if all engines and the sensors of the Vikram lander stop working, the soft landing will take place.

He further stated, “If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That’s how it has been designed - provided that the propulsion system works well. We have also made sure that if two of the engines (in Vikram) don’t work this time also, it will still be able to land."

Published: 
