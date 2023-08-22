Chandrayaan-3 that was successfully launched into space on 14 July 2023 is all set to land on the surface of moon tomorrow on 23 August 2023. Although, the Chandrayaan 3 landing is a proud moment for Indians, people are still apprehensive about its soft landing.

We already know that the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface will not be easy as the Indian spacecraft has to overcome a lot of crucial moments including the gravity, orbits, and more. However, all required upgrades and changes have been made by the ISRO Scientists to make this historical moon mission a great success.

The landing of Chandrayaan 3 event may be postponed to 27 August, if the conditions seem to be unfavorable, a senior ISRO Scientist has told ANI.