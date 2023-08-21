Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date & Time Announced; Where To Watch The Landing Live

India had successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July 2023 and now the news is that it has moved closer to the Moon on August 20, after the Lander Module (LM) successfully completed its second and final de-boosting operation. It was on 5 August that it entered the lunar orbit.
ISRO informed on Sunday that the lander has reached an orbit which is the closest point to the Moon (25 Km) and the farthest point is 134 km. ISRO informed that the lander will try to attempt a “soft landing” on the south polar region of the Moon. After the lander's touch down on the Moon, its propulsion module will continue to orbit the Moon, to study the Earth's atmosphere. Let's have a quick look at the landing date, time, place and how can we watch it.
Chandrayaan-3's Landing: Live Streaming Details
When will the landing of Chandrayaan-3 take place?
The lander module may touch down on the Moon's surface on August 23 making India to be on the fourth position to be able to make this possible after the US, China, and Russia. ISRO announced the date and time of the historic landing through a tweet, “Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.”
When and where can we watch the landing of the Chandrayaan-3?
ISRO shared a tweet yesterday, 20 August 2023 informing people how they can watch Chandrayaan-3 successfully completing its lunar mission.
The message on the official website of ISRO read “eagerly anticipated event” will be live broadcast on Wednesday “starting from 17:27 Hrs. IST. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.”
