Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: ISRO Set To Make History as Touchdown Nears

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Time and Live Updates: In what would be a historic first, the Chandrayaan-3 landing module called 'Vikram' is expected to touchdown at the Moon's South Pole on Wednesday evening, 23 August.

Anticipation continued to mount ahead of the landing scheduled to take place at 6:04 pm, with special prayers being offered in different parts of the country. Several people online (including Indian politicians and celebrities) also expressed hope that all goes well.