Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: ISRO Set To Make History as Touchdown Nears

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Time and Live Updates: In what would be a historic first, the Chandrayaan-3 landing module called 'Vikram' is expected to touchdown at the Moon's South Pole on Wednesday evening, 23 August.
Anticipation continued to mount ahead of the landing scheduled to take place at 6:04 pm, with special prayers being offered in different parts of the country. Several people online (including Indian politicians and celebrities) also expressed hope that all goes well.
Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on 14 July, Chandrayaan-3 will deploy a rover on the lunar surface "to conduct in-situ scientific experiments," among other objectives.
The Vikram lander successfully separated from the propulsion module on 17 August, and has been orbiting closer to the Moon as well as snapping images of the far-side of the surface.
If the mission is a success, India will become the first country to land a probe and explore the south polar region of the Moon.
A few days ago, Russia's Luna-25 smashed into the Moon's surface while attempting to make a soft-landing in the same region.
Only three other countries (Russia, China, and the United States) have successfully landed a rover on the Moon.
The Vikram landing module is reportedly named after the father of the Indian space programme – Vikram Sarabhai
It cost Rs 615 crore to develop and launch the Chandrayaan-3 rocket which reportedly weighs around 3,900 kg.
PM Modi To View Landing Virtually
Prime Minister Modi will reportedly watch the event virtually from South Africa, where he is attending the ongoing BRICS Summit.
Back home, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that the live telecast of the landing will be screened in all government-run schools and educational institutions.
Prayers Offered Ahead of Landing
Mahant of Sri Mankameshwar temple Mahant Devaigya Puri performs 'puja' and 'havan' for the safe landing of Chandrayaan -3, in Lucknow on Tuesday, 22 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Monks offer prayers during a Ganga Aarti for ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's safe landing on the Moon, in Rishikesh on Tuesday, 22 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Earthen lamps are lit in a formation that reads Chandrayaan at Assi Ghat as prayers were offered for ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon's surface, in Varanasi on Tuesday, 22 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Indians from across the country offered their prayers a day prior to the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 landing module on the Moon.
A Ganga Aarti for India's lunar mission was held at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, people offered namaz for a successful landing in Lucknow's Islamic Centre of India. Members of the Indian diaspora in the US also reportedly conducted a 'havan' in the state of Virginia.
'We Are Confident': ISRO Chairman
“We are confident as everything has been all fine so far and there have been no contingencies faced until this juncture. We’ve done all the preparations and all systems have performed as we needed them to until this stage. Now, we are preparing for the landing with multiple simulations, verification and double verification of systems, checking of instruments’ health is being done today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday),” ISRO Chairman Somanath was quoted as saying by The Times of India days before the launch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)