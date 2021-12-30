Centre Declares Nagaland 'Disturbed', Extends AFSPA For Six More Months

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 30 December, declared the entirety of Nagaland as a “disturbed” area under the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for another extended period of six months.

A gazette notification issued by the Central department opined that the 'whole of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.'

The notification read: