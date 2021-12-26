Amit Shah Forms Panel To Examine Withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland

A new committee to examine the withdrawal of the contentious Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be instituted by the central government, Home Minister Amit Shah established in a meeting over the ongoing situation in Nagaland on Thursday, 23 December.

The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Nagaland and Assam Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton and NPFLP leader TR Zeliang.