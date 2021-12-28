Nagaland Killings: Telling The Story Through The Eyes of Those Left Behind

While talking to the villagers, I could understand that the villagers were vexed with some media houses over misreporting, and that had created mistrust among the villagers.

At that moment, some men came and said that they wouldn't allow any more journalists to meet the bereaved families, as the families were tired of speaking to the press and needed space to grieve. It took me sometime to finally persuade them to allow me to meet the families, and they agreed to let me meet just one family.

Chemwang Konyak, father of late Shomwang Konyak who was killed on 4 December, looked frail and tired as he awaits justice for his son.

“We want the Indian Army personnel and the commandos who were involved in the killing of my son to be identified and tried under the civil courts,” he told me.

“I want the draconian AFSPA to be repealed,” he added.