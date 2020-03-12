Six Things You Need to Know About Central Vista’s New Parliament

After six years of construction, the building that India today knows as its Parliament was completed in 1927, realising the vision of Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker. Now, under the proposed Central Vista Redevelopment plan, India is set to get a new Parliament building by July 2022.

However, the new building is not without its set of problems. The Supreme Court is set to hear legal challenges against the environment clearance and change in land use of the new Parliament. The need for a new Parliament was also raised in the Rajya Sabha, with Congress MP Anand Sharma questioning the cost of the new structure. Replying to Sharma, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said that the current Parliament building is showing “signs of distress and overutilisation” and so is “insufficient to meet the requirements.”