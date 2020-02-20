Central Vista: Why Environment Clearance Sought Only for New Parl?

For a nationally significant project that encompasses the area around Rajpath, like the Central Vista redevelopment project does, why is environment clearance being sought only for a small part of the project — the new Parliament building?

This is in direct contrast to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) tender for the Central Vista, wherein bids were invited “to re-plan the entire Central Vista area from the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan up to India Gate, an area of approximately 4 square kilometres.”

In the application, accessed exclusively by The Quint, environment clearance has been sought for “Expansion and Renovation of Existing Parliament Building.” However, the entire Central Vista project, as defined in the CPWD tender, covers “Development/Redevelopment of Parliament Building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista at New Delhi.”

