A New VP’s Residence to be Part of Central Vista Revamp: Report

A new official residence of the Vice President of India is being built under the Central Vista redevelopment project, reports The Times of India. DDA has proposed to change the land use of a 15-acre land on Church Road near Central Secretariat, where the new residence is reportedly planned to be built. The vice president's house is currently located on Maulana Azad Road.

DDA has issued a public notice regarding change in land use of the plot from "Transportation" to "Government office" for the same and has invited objections and suggestions within a period of thirty days.