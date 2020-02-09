Lift Veil From Central Vista Redevelopment Plan: CPI (M) to Govt

The CPI(M) on Sunday demanded that the government “lifts the veil” from the redevelopment plan for the Central Vista in Delhi, and said such a historical project should not be rushed.

According to the plan, the government would redevelop the 3 km-stretch of the Central Vista spanning from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate with the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry saying that the entire project will be completed by 2024.

On September 2 last year, the Centre had floated a request for proposal for the “development or redevelopment of Parliament Building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista.” A statement from the party said,