Wife of Arrested Man Loses Paan Shop in Jahangirpuri's Demolition Drive

On 20 April, 3 days after Moni’s husband and brother-in-law were arrested by the Delhi Police in the Jahangirpuri clash, she lost her only source of income: the family-run paan shop. Among the many structures that were demolished in the anti-encroachment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the paan shop was also one.

Speaking to The Quint on Thursday, a day after the drive, Moni said she has “lost everything.”

“First, they arrested my husband and brother-in-law, I was just struggling to figure out how to handle our earnings and livelihood without them...and then this happened. I am completely broken and alone now,” she said.

The paan shop was situated right opposite the lane where the family resides. “We live in a joint family. We also have kids to feed. Moreover, I am already so stressed about his arrest. He might be getting beaten up and harassed in the jail, it’s all getting too much,” she said.