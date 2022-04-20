'Got DDA Approval in 1977': Jahangirpuri Man After Shop Was Demolished
Ganesh Kumar Gupta said that the administration demolished his shop despite him having official papers.
Several vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the city's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday, 20 April.
This comes days after communal clashes broke out in North West Delhi district during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April.
Ganesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Jahangirpuri and owner of the Gupta Juice Corner in the area, said that the administration demolished his shop despite him having official papers.
Gupta, who was seen resisting and standing in front a JCB before the MCD demolished a part of his shop, claimed he has had Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approval since 1977.
"No police officer was willing to see my papers. I even told them that if you think there are irregularities in the papers, then you have the freedom to demolish my shop, but at least take a look at them once," Gupta said.
He claimed that his shop got DDA approval in 1977, and that his father used to run it before him.
"My shop got DDA approval 45 years ago. If there was a legal doubt concerning my property, it would have been demolished a long time ago," the Jahangirpuri resident said, adding that no prior notice was issued to him regarding the demolition by local authorities.
Gupta also said that all taxes regarding the property were paid by him, and that he had receipts for the expenditures incurred.
They Broke My Shop Despite Supreme Court Orders: Gupta
Gupta also said that while the authorities were demolishing his property, he even told them that the Supreme Court had issued a stay on the demolition one hour ago, but they were still not ready to listen to him.
"I told them that even if you don't want to see my papers, at least adhere to the court's order," Gupta said.
The Supreme Court had intervened in the matter and ordered the maintenance of "status quo" as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, effectively staying the drive.
The bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana also listed the matter to be heard before an appropriate bench on Thursday, 21 April.
Gupta also added that his entire family depended on the earnings from his shop. "I have a wife and four children. My shop was the only means through which I could earn for my family. I have no other means to earn a living."
