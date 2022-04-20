'Got DDA Approval in 1977': Jahangirpuri Man After Shop Was Demolished

Several vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the city's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday, 20 April.

This comes days after communal clashes broke out in North West Delhi district during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April.

Ganesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Jahangirpuri and owner of the Gupta Juice Corner in the area, said that the administration demolished his shop despite him having official papers.