BJP's Varun Gandhi Takes Dig at Centre Over Rs 23K Cr ABG Shipyard Scam
Gandhi said that a "strong government" is supposed to take "strong action against a super corrupt system."
Varun Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, on Friday, 18 February, once again attacked the central government, this time regarding the numerous bank frauds in India, highlighting the latest loan fraud of Rs 22,842 crore involving ABG Shipyard.
Gandhi mentioned three economic offenders in his tweet, namely Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal. He mentioned the scams they were involved in, and the fraud cases against them and said that a "strong government" is supposed to take "strong action against a super corrupt system."
"Today, when about 14 people commit suicide every day in the country, crushed under the burden of debt, these money animals' lives are at the peak of splendour," he further said.
While Nirav Modi is at the centre of the alleged Rs 14,000 crore fraud at the state-run Punjab National Bank, Vijay Mallya owes dues around Rs 9,000 crore to numerous banks, and more recently, Rishi Agarwal was arrested in connection with ABG Shipyard, in the biggest bank fraud case of Central Bureau of Investigation, defrauding 28 banks of Rs 23,000 crore.
The BJP MP has been critical of the Centre and decisions taken by the government in the past, including rising unemployment and inflation.
Gandhi had previously supported farmers' agitation, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in various letters, to quash all politically motivated First Information Reports (FIRs) against protesting farmers, decide on the Minimum Support Price, give compensation to the families of the deceased families, etc.
He had also asked Modi to take strict action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra was the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by the BJP minister's son.
Gandhi had claimed in the past that he is a 'revolutionary' leader and cannot afford to witness injustice done to people.
