BJP's Varun Gandhi Takes Dig at Centre Over Rs 23K Cr ABG Shipyard Scam

The BJP MP has been critical of the Centre and decisions taken by the government in the past, including rising unemployment and inflation.

Gandhi had previously supported farmers' agitation, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in various letters, to quash all politically motivated First Information Reports (FIRs) against protesting farmers, decide on the Minimum Support Price, give compensation to the families of the deceased families, etc.

He had also asked Modi to take strict action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra was the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by the BJP minister's son.

Gandhi had claimed in the past that he is a 'revolutionary' leader and cannot afford to witness injustice done to people.

(With inputs from NDTV.)