Bank Fraud Case: CBI Grills ABG Shipyard Ltd Chairperson Rishi Kamlesh Aggarwal

The agency has seized incriminating documents, i.e, account books of ABG Shipyard, its sale-purchase details, minutes of board meetings, share registers, and contract files. Bank account details of ABG Shipyard and related parties have also been obtained.

There are 28 banks involved in the consortium with huge amounts of disbursement to the company by way of CC loans, term loans, letters of credit, bank guarantee etc., which were given as advance by the banks.

The fraud is primarily on account of a huge transfer by ABG Shipyard Ltd to its related parties and subsequently making adjustment entries. It is also alleged that huge investments were made in its overseas subsidiary by diverting the bank loans. Funds were also diverted to purchase huge assets in the name of its related parties.

ABG Shipyard took a loan of Rs 1,228 crore from the Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 1,244 crore from the Punjab National Bank, Rs 1,614 crore from the Bank of Baroda, Rs 7,089 crore from the ICICI Bank and Rs 3,634 crore from the IDBI Bank and then defaulted payments. The banks then initiated an internal inquiry in which it was found that the company was cheating the consortium by diverting funds to different entities.