BJP MP Varun Gandhi Urges Centre to Re-Engage With Agitating Farmers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday, 23 October, asked the central government to accept the farmers' demands, ANI reported. The farmers have been protesting against the three contentious agricultural laws since August 2020.

"Government should accept farmers' demands. I haven't done any corruption but there are leaders who take money from police, mining...I haven't taken my MP salary, government house... Public has given me power not to uplift myself but to uplift public and their issues," Varun Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.