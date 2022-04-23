‘Attempt To Kill Me by Maharashtra CM’: BJP Leader Alleges Attack by Shiv Sena

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Mohit Kamboj, alleged on Friday, 22 April, that he was attacked and called it an attempt to kill him by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The leader shared visuals showing dents on the door of his Land Rover SUV and the rear door handle broken.

Kamboj claimed that his car was stopped near the Kalanagar junction in Mumbai and a mob of around 200 people attacked his car.

"I had gone to attend a wedding and while returning home, my vehicle stopped at a road signal in Kalanagar area. Suddenly, a mob of few hundreds attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles," Kamboj said in a video statement on Twitter.