Hanuman Chalisa Row: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Maharashtra CM's House
Police deployment was also increased outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Malabar Hill.
Police personnel were deployed outside Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree', in Bandra, on Friday, 22 April, after independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who had earlier said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM's residence on Saturday if he did not chant it on Hanuman Jayanti, arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning.
Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated on 16 April. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders had dared the couple to come to Mumbai to chant Hanuman Chalisa, as per The Indian Express. The party leaders had warned them they would get a befitting reply from the Shiv Sainiks.
A large number of Shiv Sainiks and senior party leaders gathered outside the CM's residence as the couple reached Mumbai on Friday morning.
Party Secretary and MP Vinayak Raut, MP Anil Desai and Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai were among those present.
Police deployment was also increased outside Thackeray's official residence 'Varsha' and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Malabar Hill.
Political temperatures in the state heated up after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday that if the Maharashtra government failed to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by 3 May, Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside mosques.
Shiv Sena leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting a scheme with the Ranas to defame the party and destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
"If they want to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, they should do so in their homes. But if they decide to do stunts, then we will give them a befitting reply. Such attempts are being made by BJP's central leadership deliberately to defame the Shiv Sena and to destabilize the Maha Vikas Aghadi government," Vinayak Raut said, addressing the media outside Matoshree.
Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in Nagpur, "They are from the film world and are engaging in stunts. Sainiks are capable… Reciting Hanuman Chalisa or celebrating Ram Navami are matters of faith and religion. They are not issues of drama and stunts, but of late, the BJP has started stunts in the name of Hindutva."
(With inputs from the Indian Express.)
