Phones of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Eknath Khadse Tapped by Mumbai Police

Reacting to the news, Sanjay Raut said, "All those leaders whose phones were tapped were shown falsely as anti-social elements. Leaders like Nana Patole, or me and the four others... all were shown as anti-social elements falsely. This was all bogus and the phones were tapped and this is now becoming clear. Some were shown as drug peddlers, some were shown as gangsters. All this was happening when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was being formed. So someone was watching us and was monitoring to see what the MVA was doing," Raut said, according to The Times of India.

"With this, our privacy was breached. An IPS officer who is supposed to work independently, was working for one political party and was doing this to show loyalty to one particular leader of a particular party. Now the central government is giving her protection just like it is giving to so many others. This is very unfortunate and disappointing," Raut added.

(With inputs from ANI & Times of India.)