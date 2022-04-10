Cops Detain MNS Leader for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Front of Shiv Sena HQ

"No matter how much anybody hates saffron, it is the breath of BJP and the party will carry forward the saffron legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Fadnavis said during a press conference in Kolhapur, reported by PTI.

He then shifted his focus to the other alleged failures of the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"There is tremendous anger against the MVA government among the people. This government did not provide relief to Kolhapur during floods (last year) and left people to die during the COVID-19 pandemic to hold elections to Gokul Co-operative Dairy," Fadnavis alleged.

The former Maharashtra CM was in Kolhapur to campaign for BJP candidate Satyajit Kadam for the Kolhapur North assembly bypoll that is supposed to be held on 12 April, after the sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav died in December last year.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in Maharashtra, on 5 April, offered to bankroll loudspeakers to play the Hanuman Chalisa to counter Azaan, as part of the campaign seeking to ban loudspeakers from mosques.