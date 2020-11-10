In Jolt to Ruling TRS, BJP Bags Dubbaka Assembly Seat in Telangana

While BJP gave its ticket to senior leader Raghunandan Rao, a long-time Dubbaka MLA aspirant, TRS decided to field late Solipeta's wife Sujatha, who secured the second position. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy remained in third place. The Dubbaka constituency witnessed a record 82.63% turnout.

Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, a seasoned journalist-turned-politician known for his wide base especially among marginalised communities, held the Dubbaka (erstwhile Dommata) seat four times for the TRS. Incidentally, Raghuanandan Rao is also a journalist-lawyer turned politician who began his career in the TRS party.