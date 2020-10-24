Telangana to Offer Free COVID Vaccine to Poor, Healthcare Workers

Amid disquiet over the Bharatiya Janata Party promising free COVID-19 vaccines in its Bihar manifesto, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday, 23 October, said that the state’s poor residents would get the vaccine free of cost, as and when it is approved, reported The News Minute.

Rajendar, in an interview to The Times of India, said that the vaccine will also be given free of cost to healthcare workers in both private and government sectors, while adding that there was no need to commercialise it.