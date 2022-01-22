BJP Alleges Conversion Attempt Behind Thanjavur Girl’s Suicide, Police to Probe

A class 12 girl student of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu died by suicide, on 19 January, as she was allegedly under pressure to convert to Christianity, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit has alleged.

The BJP's allegation is based on a video that has surfaced, in which the 17-year-old is heard accusing the hostel warden of scolding her, forcing her to clean rooms in the hostel, and asking her parents to allow her to convert. The video was also shared by BJP State President K Annamalai.

The warden, a 62-year-old woman, was remanded to judicial custody on Friday. The deceased was studying in a boarding school.

The Quint spoke to Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni who said that her team is investigating the authenticity of the video clip. The police have also recorded statements of the deceased student's family.