Thousands of Christians Joined BJP in TN’s Nagercoil? Locals Say No, BJP Argues

Annamalai reiterated, as he spoke to The Quint, “Nearly 1,700 Christians were brought by a local leader Sagayam to join the BJP. Due to COVID norms, we did not conduct a meeting outdoors with 5,000-odd persons; and instead conducted it in a hotel. We are noticing that popular influencers of the Christian community are also coming forward to join the party.”

However, The Quint spoke to several members of the Christian, fisherfolk, and Nadar (caste) communities to understand that no membership cards were issued to any of the participants. Annamalai, however, said that is only a procedural matter – Christians have joined the party, but cards will be issued in due course, he said.

Why is the BJP interested in Christians in Tamil Nadu, even as attacks on churches and Christians are mounting in other states including TN's neighbouring state, Karnataka. The BJP in Karnataka had recently passed, in the state's Legislative Assembly, an anti-conversion bill to curb unlawful religious conversions.