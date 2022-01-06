Vadodara Court Restrains Cops From Arresting Nuns in Alleged Conversion Case

The two nuns were booked in Vadodara for allegedly “hurting Hindu religious sentiments” and “luring towards Christianity young girls” in the shelter home run by the organisation founded by Mother Teresa.

The police is yet to submit an affidavit explaining the use of two sections of the Act that were stayed by the Gujarat High Court last year.

Additional sessions judge restricted the police from any action until the next hearing on 10 January, the day when the police is expected to file an affidavit.