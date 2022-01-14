As Foxconn Reopens Tamil Nadu Factory, Women Say They Don’t Want to Return 

Rajeshwari, who has an MBA degree, says she lost two potential jobs in Chennai after her father succumbed to the virus. With an education loan to repay and a family with no earner, she took up a job at Foxconn’s iPhone factory. One that paid so less that she would need more than a year’s salary to buy the Apple Inc. phone she assembled. Now, even that’s gone.

She was at one of the hostels of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., as Foxconn is officially called, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu when women took ill with food poisoning, forcing the facility to shut down temporarily. As operations resume, Rajeshwari, who didn’t reveal her real name fearing backlash, wouldn’t return. Even if it means giving up the only job she could manage during the pandemic.

More than 85 percent of the 17,000 employees at the plant are women, mostly temporary hands, according to the workers and activists The Quint spoke with. Almost all are 25 or younger, and landed there through local middlemen.