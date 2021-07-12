Bhima Koregaon Case: Where Are The Hindutva Leaders Accused of Violence?

On 2 January 2018, a day after violence broke out at Bhima Koregaon, an FIR was filed in Pune's Shikrapur police station against Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote — leaders of Hindutva outfits Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and Samasta Hindu Aghadi, respectively — allegedly for "orchestrating" the anti-Dalit violence.

Three years on, while Milind Ekbote remains out on bail granted by a sessions court in Pune, Sambhaji Bhide, now 88, is yet to be called for questioning.

Sixteen other human rights activists, including Jesuit Priest Father Stan Swamy, were jailed and subsequently charged under the UAPA in the same case. While Swamy breathed his last on 5 July, 15 others continue to be stuck in an endless wait for either bail or trial.