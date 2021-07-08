Bhima Koregaon Case: Can 'Planted Malware' Report Help the Accused in Court?

Section 243 of the CrPC allows an accused to produce his own evidence or give a written statement. Even after making his defence, the accused can move an application before the Magistrate seeking production of any witness or document for the purpose of examination or cross-examination.

Therefore, the Bhima Koregaon accused can very well produce the Arsenal report as evidence in their defence during trial. They can also call on expert witnesses to corroborate the findings of the report.