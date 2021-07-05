Bhima Koregaon Case: For Stan Swamy, UAPA Became His 'Death Warrant'

On 5 July, Stan Swamy breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital. However, by virtue of being an "UAPA accused", he had died multiple times during his incarceration, psychologically and emotionally. The system broke his soul, and snatched away his will to live.

On 21 May, the 84-year-old priest, and a lifelong champion for tribal rights, joined the virtual hearing for his bail plea before the Bombay High Court through video conferencing. Surrounded by a couple of prison officers at the Taloja Central Prison, he looked extremely frail, finding it difficult to hear and respond to questions posed to him by the court.