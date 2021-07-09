Bhima Koregaon Case: Govt Can Find Out Who Planted Documents, Says Cyber Expert

That's what President Mark Spencer of Arsenal Consulting, the US-based forensic agency, said about the agency's latest report that reveals that incriminating evidence was planted in the computer of Surendra Gadling, who was arrested under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) for alleged links with banned CPI (Maoist) group in the Bhima Koregaon case.

The explosive forensic report was filed before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai on 21 June.

Stan Swamy, who passed away on 5 June, was also named as an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. His lawyers had argued in his multiple bail hearings that the evidence presented against Swamy were fabricated.

The Arsenal report suggests that the one/s who hacked Gadling's computer may have hacked Swamy's computer as well.

Prior to this report, Arsenal Consulting had filed two more forensic reports in the NIA Special Court that revealed that cyber attackers had planted evidence in Rona Jacob Wilson's computer, another accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. Her computer was compromised for 22 months.

The Arsenal report has concluded that the same attacker/s who planted documents/PDF files in Wilson's computer had also compromised Gadling's computer for 20 months.

The question is: