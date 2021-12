Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts on 13, 14 and 15 December: Full Details

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power outages will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Subbanna Garden, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Maruthi Layout, Bikisipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Bank of Baroda Colony, Wilson Garden Society, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathipura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Chunchagatta Main Road, CR Layout, LIC Colony, JP Nagar 1st phase, Bhavani Nagar, Banashankari 2nd stage, Kaderanahalli, Shastri Nagar Main Road, KR Road, Banagiri Nagar, Kidney Foundation Main Road, Padmanabhanagar JP Nagar 5th Phase, Venkatadri Layout, Viveknagara, Ejipura, Jogi Colony, Vinayaka Nagar, Marathalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, AECS Layout, ITPL Main Road, Devarabisanahalli, and Narayana Nagar.

In the North zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to around 5.30 pm. Areas affected will include Narayanrao Colony, Kranti Kavi Sarvagna Road, Nagappa Block, Vyalikaval, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Lottegollahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Nanjappa Layout 1st Main, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Medarahalli, Hegde Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Shetihalli, and Mallasandra.

In the West zone, power outages will occur from around 9 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Malagal, Pantharapalya, Nayandahalli, Azad Nagar Chamararajapet, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, Harsha Layout, Vidyapitha Road, TG Palya Main Road, Vidyamana Nagar, Syndicate Bank Layout, Gandhi Nagar, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, Mallathalli, and Bhavaninagar.

In the East zone, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Double road, Near Leela Palace, Murphy Town, Nala Road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Udaynagar, HRBR 3rd Block, CMR Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout, Manjunath Nagar, and Coffee Board Layout.