Speeding Mercedes Benz Crashes into Car in Bengaluru, One Dead

Confirming that a person has died in the accident, a police official told The News Minute that a few others were also injured. The identity of the victim, however, is not yet clear.

The accident, that took place near a Shell petrol pump on the 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar, has also reportedly damaged a tempo.

Visuals from the accident spot show that the roof of the autorickshaw that was hit by the speeding Benz car was badly damaged and the grey coloured Maruti Dzire car had turned unrecognisable following the collision. Other pictures show several parts of the collided vehicles strewn across the road.

The traffic has been diverted from the spot since the area is being cleared by officials. A large portion of the accident spot has also been cordoned off.

The police is reportedly investigating to ascertain weather any of the drivers involved in the accident were in inebriated condition. More details regarding the injured persons are awaited.