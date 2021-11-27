Powerless: 1 in 3 Schools & 1 in 4 Health Centres in India Have No Electricity

Although the share of households in India with access to electricity rose from 44% in 2001 to 96% in 2020, a whopping 37% of schools and 24 % of primary health facilities remained unelectrified in 2020.

For this to change, India will have to shift focus to more integrated policy making. As per a recent report by World Resource Institute (WRI), India, a programme on education will need to consider the electricity installation and maintenance requirements as a part of their budget.

The report, Integrating Electricity Priorities into Healthcare and Education in India: A Review of National and Subnational Policies, was launched on Friday, 26 November, in New Delhi.